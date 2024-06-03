© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Franco Center in Lewiston launches fundraising campaign to stay afloat

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
A sign for the Franco American Heritage Center in Lewiston, Maine.
The Franco Center in Lewiston says it's in desperate need for donations to prevent it from closing its doors.

The center, which aims to preserve the culture of French-Canadian immigrants through education and performances, has launched an effort to raise $80,000.

In a Facebook post, the center says that's roughly the amount it costs every year to maintain its parking lot and pay for electricity, heating and insurance.

The Franco Center first opened 25 years ago. Administrators say like many nonprofits, it's grappling with fewer volunteers and sponsors.
