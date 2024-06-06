Conservative Maine activist who gained national attention dies by suicide

Conservative activist Shawn McBreairty of Hampden has died.

Maine's Office of Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed he died by suicide.

McBreairty, 53, was an outspoken critic of progressive school policies and railed against the teaching of critical race theory and education about the LGBTQ community.

He was involved in multiple legal wrangles with school districts, and gained the attention of several conservative national media outlets, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

