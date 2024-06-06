© 2024 Maine Public
Conservative Maine activist who gained national attention dies by suicide

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published June 6, 2024 at 4:26 PM EDT
Shawn McBreairty addresses the RSU 22 board of directors during a meeting Nov. 17, 2021.
Sawyer Loftus
/
Bangor Daily News
Shawn McBreairty addresses the RSU 22 board of directors during a meeting Nov. 17, 2021.

Conservative activist Shawn McBreairty of Hampden has died.

Maine's Office of Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed he died by suicide.

McBreairty, 53, was an outspoken critic of progressive school policies and railed against the teaching of critical race theory and education about the LGBTQ community.

He was involved in multiple legal wrangles with school districts, and gained the attention of several conservative national media outlets, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
