Secretary of State announces design contest for pine tree flag

Ahead of the November referendum on Maine's state flag, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has opened a contest for the design of the pine tree flag.

State law has charged Bellows with selecting a "model" flag design, before voters decide whether to keep the current state seal design or change the state flag to a pine tree design.

Bellows announced the design contest today, on Flag Day, saying she is looking forward to seeing what residents think the flag should look like.

"I'm looking forward to conversations this summer over backyard barbecues, and this fall at dinner parties where hopefully we'll have a lively debate about which flag should wave proudly in our door, yard or next day Flag Day ceremony," Bellows said.

The flag design must include a blue star and a pine tree on a buff-colored background. Designs can be submitted online until 5 p.m. on July 19.

At the announcement, state archivist Kate McBrien says it's interesting that the state is looking back to a design that is over 100 years old.

"It shows me how much Mainers are very interested in their history, and really connected to that historical culture that really separates us from so many other states," she said. "We've got a long history that we're proud of."