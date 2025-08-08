Friends, family, and fans celebrate and mourn Sunshine Stewart on Crawford Pond

Sunshine Stewart, who was murdered while paddleboarding alone last month, would have turned 49 on August 8, 2025. In honor of her birthday, family and friends organized a “Paddle for Sunny” on Crawford Pond in Union.

It’s a perfect evening for a paddle — bright blue skies and a hint of a breeze — and a fleet of paddleboards, canoes and kayaks festooned with yellow flowers, balloons, and homemade signs are crowding the beach at Mic Mac Campground on the shores of Crawford Pond.

"This is where Sunny took her last swim and her last paddle," Kathleen Gilbert said. "She paddled out to the island, where we know we lost her."

Gilbert is one of about 100 or so people who showed up to paddle together to celebrate Sunny Stewart's birthday, and to show solidarity.

Stewart’s body was found on July third near 100 Acre Island, in the middle of the pond. Her violent death hit really hard for family, friends, and many others who didn’t know her — especially women who love spending time outdoors, alone. Gilbert knew her for almost a decade.

"She was a badass woman. She was strong and tough. She was an outdoors woman, very skilled. She could do anything in carpentry. She rebuilt houses from the ground up, remodeled. She was a helper of people, a lover of animals, an outdoors woman who could do anything. Very, very strong," Gilbert remembered.

Stewart lived and worked around Midcoast Maine and spent time in the Virgin Islands. She was known as a “Jill of all trades” — a scientist, sternwoman, boat captain, and contractor, who her loved ones say was independent, empowered, adventurous. And also warm, deeply caring and a protector of joy.

Amanda Dennison worked with Stewart years ago at the former Cappy’s Restaurant in Camden, when she was 16, and Sunny, who was just 19 years old, was tending bar.

"She was just a beautiful person even then, wise beyond her years," Dennison said. "She just made you feel like you wanted to be a better person just by being around her. Just by talking to her. She just had that amazing spirit about her."

As the flotilla heads toward 100 Acre Island, more watercraft join along the way.

Once there, we gather near Stewart’s sister, Kim Ware, as the scent of burning sage fills the air.

"Thank you everybody for coming," Ware said. "We wanted to make sure that the community out here was feeling better about coming out here."

Ian Hunt, a former college friend and roommate of Stewart’s, nods in agreement.

"Being able to reclaim this space in some way is important," said Hunt. "And that’s exactly what Sunny would want."

Kathy Lunt, the owner of Mic Mac Campground counts down, "5. 4. 3. 2.1! To Sunny!" Paddlers toss their bright yellow sunflowers, daisies, and black-eyed Susan’s into the water in unison, spots of gold suddenly brightening the dark water.

Back on land, Sunny's friends, family, and fans jump in the pond, then head home, or to her campsite, where a fire is kept burning.

Caroline Keefe said Stewart was her mentor in the trades, then became a close friend. They worked side by side for years. Sunny's most important lessons, she says, were about how to love and take care of each other.

"She especially cared about her relationships with other women," Keefe said. "She was a fierce protectress of her tribe."

Her loss, Keefe said, is shocking. A reminder that if a strong and empowered woman like Sunny is vulnerable, that means we all are.

"You’re never as safe as you think you are, and at the same time we have such little control," Keefe said. "So you have to be able to enjoy life."

A memorial plaque has been placed on 100 Acre Island in honor of Sunshine “Sunny” Stewart. A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, August 10.