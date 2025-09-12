Maine's Turning Point USA members and allies hold vigils to honor founder Charlie Kirk

In the wake of the Charlie Kirk shooting Wednesday in Utah, members of Maine's Turning Point USA chapters and their allies are hosting events to honor their founder and grappling with what the loss means for their work.

Nineteen-year-old Kristina Parker is the president of the Turning Point USA Kennebec County activism hub, which promotes conservative values among high school and college-aged youth.

"I think everyone has a bit of an ache in their heart or in their gut the last couple days," Parker says. "And I don't think America will be the same."

She's organizing and speaking at a prayer vigil Friday night at Capitol Park in Augusta, which she says will be focused on grieving and community, not politics.

"The way I've come to think of it is that we're honoring Charlie, and we're praying for America," Parker says. "And in honor of Charlie, we're going to keep moving forward and trust God."

Parker says Maine has about five Turning Point USA chapters, each with 10-15 active members, and that recently, the movement has been growing across the state.

Right now, she and other members are focused on grieving. But after the shock wears off, they'll regroup to discuss what comes next.

"I feel more invigorated and inspired to keep going and to try harder to reach people in my community after what happened this week," Parker says. "And I think we're going to we're going to stay strong, regardless of this devastating and tragic circumstance.

According to the Maine Wire, pro-life preacher John Andrade is organizing another vigil for Charlie Kirk on Friday in Monument Square in Portland. And Republican state Rep. Dick Campbell is hosting a tribute at the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge in Bangor.