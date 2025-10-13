Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Advocates hope recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day includes celebration, learning and action

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published October 13, 2025 at 8:44 AM EDT
Kirk Francis, Chief of the Penobscot Nation, addresses the Legislature, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Kirk Francis, Chief of the Penobscot Nation, addresses the Legislature, Wednesday, March 16, 2023, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.

Maine is among more than a dozen states that recognize Monday as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Penthea Burns of Maine-based advocacy group Wabanaki REACH says she hopes people will take time to learn about and celebrate Indigenous people.

"Wabanaki people in this territory have a different relationship to state government than any other tribe in the country, and I don't think probably most people know that," she says.

Unlike more than 570 tribes across the country, Burns says tribes in Maine have limited sovereignty under the state's Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980.

"The idea that the tribes are under the authority of this state is really sort of a problematic issue," says Burns.

A bill in the legislature that's been carried over to the next session would restore self-government to all federally recognized tribes in Maine.

Burns encourages people to get involved in Wabanaki organizations to create positive change and consider the legacy that will passed on to future generations.

"Do we want to continue to grow generational wealth?" she asks. "Or do we want to also pay attention to generating compassion, generosity, reciprocity and interconnection between us and care for this earth that is our home?"
Maine
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight