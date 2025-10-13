Advocates hope recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day includes celebration, learning and action

Maine is among more than a dozen states that recognize Monday as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Penthea Burns of Maine-based advocacy group Wabanaki REACH says she hopes people will take time to learn about and celebrate Indigenous people.

"Wabanaki people in this territory have a different relationship to state government than any other tribe in the country, and I don't think probably most people know that," she says.

Unlike more than 570 tribes across the country, Burns says tribes in Maine have limited sovereignty under the state's Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980.

"The idea that the tribes are under the authority of this state is really sort of a problematic issue," says Burns.

A bill in the legislature that's been carried over to the next session would restore self-government to all federally recognized tribes in Maine.

Burns encourages people to get involved in Wabanaki organizations to create positive change and consider the legacy that will passed on to future generations.

"Do we want to continue to grow generational wealth?" she asks. "Or do we want to also pay attention to generating compassion, generosity, reciprocity and interconnection between us and care for this earth that is our home?"