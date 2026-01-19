Sold-out benefit concert brings relief fund for Custom House Wharf fire to over $180,000

Organizers of a support effort for fishermen impacted by the recent fire at Portland's Custom House Wharf say they are closing in on a relief fund of $200,000. More than $10,000 has come from tickets sales for a sold-out benefit concert on Saturday night.

Within a day of the fire on Dec. 26, the nonprofit Maine Coast Fishermen's Association stood up a rapid response fund to aid the dozen or so fishermen whose gear, traps and boats were damaged or destroyed.

Director Ben Martens says around $180,000 has been raised so far to help fishermen recover from their losses. That total includes individual donations from more than 700 community members and a $50,000 contribution from Hannaford Supermarkets. It also includes at least $11,000 raised from ticket sales for a benefit concert at Aura in Portland on Saturday night, organized by the Don Campbell Band and featuring a lineup of Maine musicians, with a surprise performance by popular Maine country band 12/OC.

Martens says the association will work with fishermen directly to decide how best to distribute the aid.