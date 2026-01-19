Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2026 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Sold-out benefit concert brings relief fund for Custom House Wharf fire to over $180,000

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published January 19, 2026 at 8:37 AM EST
The aftermath of a fire on the Portland waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.
Sandra Gilley
/
Maine Public
The aftermath of a fire on the Portland waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025.

Organizers of a support effort for fishermen impacted by the recent fire at Portland's Custom House Wharf say they are closing in on a relief fund of $200,000. More than $10,000 has come from tickets sales for a sold-out benefit concert on Saturday night.

Within a day of the fire on Dec. 26, the nonprofit Maine Coast Fishermen's Association stood up a rapid response fund to aid the dozen or so fishermen whose gear, traps and boats were damaged or destroyed.

Director Ben Martens says around $180,000 has been raised so far to help fishermen recover from their losses. That total includes individual donations from more than 700 community members and a $50,000 contribution from Hannaford Supermarkets. It also includes at least $11,000 raised from ticket sales for a benefit concert at Aura in Portland on Saturday night, organized by the Don Campbell Band and featuring a lineup of Maine musicians, with a surprise performance by popular Maine country band 12/OC.

Martens says the association will work with fishermen directly to decide how best to distribute the aid.
Maine
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
See stories by Nora Saks