24th Maine International Film Festival (MIFF)

The Maine International Film Festival will be held from July 9 to July 18 at the Railroad Square Cinema and the Waterville Opera House in Waterville, the Skowhegan Drive-In Theatre in Skowhegan, and online. Among the Festival’s programming highlights are several world premieres, three Maine features, two rounds of Maine-made short films, and an anti-racist photography and projection project.

The Festival’s popular Maine Shorts program will be shown as two individual programs. “This was a great year for submissions from Maine filmmakers, which is why we decided to split the Maine Shorts program into two installments,” said Mike Perreault, Executive Director. “Each installment is amazing on its own, but it’s even better to watch them both.”

Full and partial festival passes are now available to purchase online at MIFF.org. Maine Public members receive a special discount. All venues will operate at full capacity in accordance with Maine CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic. MIFF is a project of the Maine Film Center and is made possible by presenting sponsors Waterville Creates, Colby College, and the Lawry Family Foundation.

Maine Public is a Media Sponsor of this year’s festival. Maine Public Members receive $2 off per ticket. Use the code MEPUB24 when ordering.