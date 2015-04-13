© 2021 Maine Public
Woman Dead, Several Children Hurt in Apartment Building Fire

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2015 at 12:20 PM EDT

NASHUA, N.H. - Firefighters say a woman who died in an apartment building fire was trapped and that crews were driven back by the roaring flames.

Two other people jumped from a second-floor window to escape early Monday, and several people were injured, including a man taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Telegraph of Nashua says several children were hurt in the fire and two firefighters suffered back and leg injuries when a second-floor ceiling collapsed.

The woman's name has not been released pending an autopsy.

The Nashua Fire Marshal's office is investigating, in conjunction with the state fire marshal's office.
 

