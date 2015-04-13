Woman Dead, Several Children Hurt in Apartment Building Fire
NASHUA, N.H. - Firefighters say a woman who died in an apartment building fire was trapped and that crews were driven back by the roaring flames.
Two other people jumped from a second-floor window to escape early Monday, and several people were injured, including a man taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
The Telegraph of Nashua says several children were hurt in the fire and two firefighters suffered back and leg injuries when a second-floor ceiling collapsed.
The woman's name has not been released pending an autopsy.
The Nashua Fire Marshal's office is investigating, in conjunction with the state fire marshal's office.