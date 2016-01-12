Wintry Wallop is Approaching Northern New England

After wind and rain, a wallop of snow is on the way for northern New England.

The National Weather Service says snow will begin falling Tuesday afternoon, bringing anywhere from a foot of snow to northern New Hampshire and Maine to a couple of inches on the coast.

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings were posted.

The wintry weather follows a blustery rainstorm Sunday that packed gusts up to 80 mph in eastern Maine.

The storm knocked out power for more than 30,000 utility customers in Maine. More than 5,000 homes and businesses, mostly in Hancock County, remained in the dark Tuesday.

