Six Maine Schools Head Overseas to Recruit Students in Russia and Ukraine

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published January 23, 2017 at 6:42 AM EST

PORTLAND, Maine - Six Maine schools are beginning an overseas mission today organized by the Maine International Trade Center.  Their representatives will be seeking possible future students in Russia and Ukraine. The institutions are a mix of colleges and high schools.  Thornton Academy in Saco, is one of the schools that has seen a growing, international student population in recent years.  Maine Public's Morning Edition host Irwin Gratz spoke with Thornton Admissions Director Abby Gagnon.

The other schools beginning the trade mission today are Mount Blue, Washington Academy, Thomas College, Maine Central Institute, the University of Maine and Lincoln Academy.

Irwin Gratz
Irwin was born and reared in New York City and, while he never hiked miles to school, he did walk up six flights of stairs every day to the apartment his family lived in until he was nearly 19. Irwin remains a lover of subway rides, egg creams, and the New York Mets.
