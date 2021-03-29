-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Data shows Maine shipped $2.8 billion worth of goods last year, but international trade disputes have experts wondering "what could have…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A delegation from a Norwegian city is visiting Portland in hopes of boosting trade between the two cities. Representatives from…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Six Maine schools are beginning an overseas mission today organized by the Maine International Trade Center. Their representatives will…
-
BANGOR, Maine - Maine trade experts have been anticipating the outcome of the so-called Brexit referendum for weeks. On Friday, the world woke up to the…