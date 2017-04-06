© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Rain, Snowmelt Could Cause Flooding in New England

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published April 6, 2017 at 6:14 AM EDT

The latest storm to hit New England is bringing the threat of flooding instead of snow.
 
The National Weather Service has placed flood advisories and watches across the region in anticipation of heavy rain Thursday across the six states.
 
Flood watches are in effect for much of the region beginning Thursday and running through Saturday.
 
The rain could be heavy at times.
 
Meteorologist Eric Schwibs says the ground is saturated with melting snow, and that it won't take much rain to cause river levels to rise.

Maine
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press