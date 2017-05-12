Biddeford Officer Faces Second Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Abuse

PORTLAND, Maine - A former Biddeford resident is the fourth person to file a lawsuit against former police officers alleging sexual abuse.



The man's lawsuit is also against the police chief and the city, alleging the abuse was being ignored.



In his lawsuit, the man alleges former officer Norman Gaudette sexually abused him when he was a teenager.



The complaint says former police Chief Roger Beaupre "turned a blind eye and failed to prevent this abuse.''



The Portland Press Herald reports the city attorney cannot comment on the complaint, but he says the city would "vigorously defend'' citizens against the allegations.



The lawsuit is similar to another filed against Gaudette in 2015 by a different person.



Two lawsuits alleging sexual abuse have now been filed against both former officers Gaudette and Stephen Dodd.