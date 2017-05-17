Pingree Supporting Bill That Would More Than Double USDA Organic Research Funding

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree is among a trio of lawmakers that wants to more than double funding for a key U.S. Department of Agriculture organic research program.



Pingree, a Democrat, is working with Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Washington Republican, and Rep. Jimmy Panetta, a California Democrat, on the Organic Agriculture Research Act. The legislation increases the funding of the Organic Research and Extension Initiative from $20 million to $50 million annually.



The program helps pay for research projects that help organic farmers improve operations and meet consumer demand. Pingree cites the fact that sales of organic food have doubled in the U.S. in the last ten years as evidence that the added funding is needed.



The bill has the backing of the Organic Trade Association and other organic industry groups.