© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

River Pilgrimage Takes Paddlers on 400-Mile Spiritual Quest

Maine Public | By Kathy McCormack - Associated Press
Published June 12, 2017 at 6:12 AM EDT
AP_17160627740247.jpg
Jo Brooks
/
Associated Press
In this June 4, 2017 photo, Paddlers Lisa Dahill and Mark Kutolowski in the front canoe and Steve Blackmer in the back paddle in to a campsite along the Connecticut River in North Stratford, N.H.

New England Episcopalians have organized a 40-day pilgrimage of canoeists and kayakers of all faiths along the 400-mile Connecticut River, trading cellphones for paddles.
 
The idea for the "River of Life'' pilgrimage came from Robert Hirschfeld, the Episcopal bishop of New Hampshire. Hirschfeld sees the journey as a way for people to renew their relationship with God and connect with one another and with nature.
 
 Nine people started the first leg of the trip May 31 near the Canadian border, hiking where it was too shallow to paddle, at first, before venturing onto the water. Participants can join at any part of the trip, or follow a special prayer book at home with daily readings and reflections.
 
The pilgrimage is scheduled to end July 9 at the Long Island Sound.

 

Tags

MaineRobert HirschfeldRiver of Life pilgrimage