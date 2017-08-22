Italian Rescuers Save 3rd Brother After Quake

MILAN - Italian firefighters have extracted the third and final brother from the rubble of their home that collapsed in a 4.0-magnitude quake on the resort island of Ischia.



Firefighters dug with their bare hands to free Ciro, the eldest of the three boys, about two hours after they freed his younger brother, Mattias, and eight hours after they removed 7-month-old brother Pasquale. Firefighters announced the final success with a tweet: "Even Ciro is saved!'' TV cameras recorded cheers going up.



Authorities haven't confirmed the ages of Ciro and Mattias. The children's father was rescued earlier, while the mother escaped through a window.



At least two people were killed in the quake that hit Monday night during the height of the tourist season, also injuring 39 and leaving homeless 2,600 residents.



