WINDSOR, Maine - Police are investigating after a man was found dead at the Windsor Fair in Maine.



The Kennebec Journal reports that the man was found in the parking area around noon Tuesday.



Police say the man worked as an independent contractor at the fair, and he lived in a mobile home close to the fairgrounds.



Sgt. Elisha Fowlie says the 42-year-old's death did not appear to be suspicious.



The fair started Sunday and continues until Labor Day.