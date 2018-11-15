© 2021 Maine Public
Maine

Coast Guard Rescues Four Fishermen Off Coast Of Maine

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published November 15, 2018 at 7:09 AM EST
The coast guard has rescued four Maine fishermen who abandoned a sinking ship and spent an hour in a life-raft in rough, 20-foot seas off Matinicus Island this morning.

"It was a good day, we have four people alive and going home to their family,” says Coast Guard petty officer Nicole Groll.

Groll says the Portland-based Aaron & Melissa II, a 76-foot trawler, started taking on water around 7:45 am. Groll says a Coast Guard helicopter from Cape Cod hoisted the men to safety, and flew them to Brunswick to receive medical attention. She did not have the names of those rescued, but says they are in good condition.

A Coast Guard photo archive shows that the same ship was disabled about 100 miles off Portland in August and was towed back to port.

Originally published Nov. 14, 2018 at 5:09 p.m. ET.

