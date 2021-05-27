© 2021 Maine Public
Three Killed In Lewiston Vehicle Collision, Police Still Investigating

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 27, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT

Lewiston police have released the names of the three people who died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon on outer Lisbon Street.

68-year-old Paul Dalessandro and his wife, Judith Montgomery, also 68, died at the scene of the head-on collision, as did their dog. The couple was from Brunswick.

The driver of the other vehicle, 34-year-old John McBean Jr. of Connecticut and New Hampshire, was transported by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center, where he died a short time after the crash.

Police say they're still investigating the cause of the accident, including whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

According to the state Bureau of Highway Safety, there have been 44 traffic fatalities this year, compared to 52 at the same time last year.

