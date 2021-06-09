13-year-old Girl Dies After Rescue From Androscoggin River

A 13-year-old girl who was rescued from the Androscoggin River in Greene Monday night has died.

In a written statement, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the girl has been identified as Isha Ali of Lewiston.

She'd been playing in a part of the river known as Cherry Pond with friends and family when she slipped underwater. She was not wearing a life jacket and did not know how to swim.

The Maine Warden Service and the Sheriff's Department were called to the scene where they located the girl and began CPR and other lifesaving measures.

She was eventually transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland where she died Tuesday night. The incident remains under investigation. In the meantime, the Maine Warden Service is urging swimmers to use caution and wear life jackets following the water-related deaths of four people since Sunday.

