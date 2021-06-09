© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

13-year-old Girl Dies After Rescue From Androscoggin River

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published June 9, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT

A 13-year-old girl who was rescued from the Androscoggin River in Greene Monday night has died.

In a written statement, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says the girl has been identified as Isha Ali of Lewiston.

She'd been playing in a part of the river known as Cherry Pond with friends and family when she slipped underwater. She was not wearing a life jacket and did not know how to swim.

The Maine Warden Service and the Sheriff's Department were called to the scene where they located the girl and began CPR and other lifesaving measures.

She was eventually transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland where she died Tuesday night. The incident remains under investigation. In the meantime, the Maine Warden Service is urging swimmers to use caution and wear life jackets following the water-related deaths of four people since Sunday.

News
Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
See stories by Susan Sharon