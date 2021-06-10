© 2021 Maine Public
Kayaker Suspected Of Drowning In Waldo County After Several Similar Deaths This Week

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published June 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT

Maine Game Wardens are searching for a suspected drowning victim on Swan Lake in Swanville, where an overturned kayak and some personal belongings were discovered.

Christopher Friedrich of Springfield, Oregon was reported missing Tuesday afternoon by his girlfriend.

The kayak was later traced back to Friedrich, and his vehicle was located at the Swanville boat launch.

Friedrich's last contact with family members was Saturday evening, June 5.

Four people have been confirmed drowned on Maine lakes and rivers since Sunday.

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
