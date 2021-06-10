Kayaker Suspected Of Drowning In Waldo County After Several Similar Deaths This Week

Maine Game Wardens are searching for a suspected drowning victim on Swan Lake in Swanville, where an overturned kayak and some personal belongings were discovered.

Christopher Friedrich of Springfield, Oregon was reported missing Tuesday afternoon by his girlfriend.

The kayak was later traced back to Friedrich, and his vehicle was located at the Swanville boat launch.

Friedrich's last contact with family members was Saturday evening, June 5.

Four people have been confirmed drowned on Maine lakes and rivers since Sunday.

