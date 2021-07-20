© 2021 Maine Public
Fire Destroys Historic Covered Bridge in Aroostook County

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published July 20, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
Maine Department of Transportation
Fire destroyed the Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton yesterday afternoon. The wooden pedestrian bridge was first built in 1911.

A historic covered bridge in northern Maine caught fire and was destroyed Monday afternoon.

The 170-foot timber truss bridge, known as the Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton, was built in 1911 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.

According to the Maine Tourism Association website, the bridge was one of just nine remaining covered bridges in the state, and the only one in Aroostook County.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
