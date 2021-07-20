Fire Destroys Historic Covered Bridge in Aroostook County

A historic covered bridge in northern Maine caught fire and was destroyed Monday afternoon.

The 170-foot timber truss bridge, known as the Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton, was built in 1911 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.

According to the Maine Tourism Association website, the bridge was one of just nine remaining covered bridges in the state, and the only one in Aroostook County.

