Fires Damage Two Schools Over the Weekend

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office has found no indication of foul play surrounding a fire that caused extensive damage to a Northern Maine school on Sunday.

The main wing of Frenchville's Dr. Levesque Elementary School, including the gymnasium and several classrooms, was a complete loss. The other half was able to be saved. Investigators say the fire started in the walls between the gym and a nursing station, but the exact cause is unknown.

School administrators were set to convene an emergency meeting Monday to discuss plans for the coming school year.

It was one of two fires to break out at schools over the weekend.

Also on Sunday, a fire at Westbrook High School erupted due to an extension cord being used to power an air conditioner. Several classrooms were damaged, but sprinkler systems limited the fire's spread.