Brunswick Close To Purchasing Land On Androscoggin River For Public Use

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — Brunswick town officials are closing in on purchasing a 42.5-acre parcel of land that it has sought for years on the Androscoggin River in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the land would be for public use and was valued at $504,000 by an independent appraisal. The town council unanimously voted last week to set an Aug. 2 purchase and sale ratification date.

On Tuesday, the town received preliminary approval for a grant that will cover 50% of costs. Additionally, the Maine Coast Heritage Trust pledged $20,000 towards the project. The city hopes to use other grants and fundraising to cover the remaining costs.