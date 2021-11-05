Brunswick police won't file charges in high school football hazing investigation

The Brunswick Police Department announced Friday that it will not pursue criminal charges against members of Brunswick's high school football team stemming from an alleged hazing incident last summer.

Brunswick police closed the investigation after reviewing evidence — including cell phone videos — and interviewing potential victims of an alleged assault.

In a press release, police said they found no evidence of any sexual assault and that none of the potential victims wanted to pursue criminal charges. The department also conferred with the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office before closing the case.

The alleged hazing and bullying incident happened during an overnight, pre-season retreat for the football team in August. In the wake of the allegations, the school department removed several players from the football team, fired the team's longtime coach and canceled the rest of the football season.

