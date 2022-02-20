New missing child alert system in Maine
Maine has created an alert system for missing children with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The Maine Department of Public Safety says the new system addresses a gap in state emergency alerts. The new program is part of the state's silver alert system created to alert the public about missing older residents who suffer from dementia or Alzheimer's. Maine is the first New England state to activate the new alert system. Eighteen states in the U.S. have similar programs in place.