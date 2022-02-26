Two young girls injured in snowmobile accident in New Portland

A nine and ten-year-old girl were snowmobiling on family property in New Portland Friday afternoon when they lost control of their Ski-Doo and crashed into the trees. Neither girl was wearing a helmet. The girls were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, then Life-flighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland with trauma to their head, chest and back. The Maine Warden Service, New Portland Fire and Rescue and other first responders assisted. The crash is under investigation.