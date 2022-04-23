Maine Attorney General justifies lethal force by police officers in two shooting incidents

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey says four law enforcement officers were legally justified in using deadly force in two separate shootings in Falmouth and Old Town. Last fall, Falmouth resident Daniel DiMillo refused an order to drop a knife while approaching Sgt. Kevin Conger and Officer Peter Theriault. In April 2020, Thomas Powell of Old Town fired shots at Detective Scott Duff, Trooper Garret Booth and homes nearby. Attorney General Frey concluded in both cases that the officers who fired their weapons were acting in self defense or in the defense of others.