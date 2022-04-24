Police are asking for the public's help in Perry homicide and Bangor shooting

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is investigating the death of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune of Perry. The Chief Medical Examiner has ruled her death a homicide. Neptune was found deceased in her home at 27 Thunder Road on Thursday. Maine Staate Police are asking the public to contact them with any relevant information regarding the case at 973-3700.

Bangor Police are investigating a shooting at 190 Harlow Street on Saturday. Officers responded to 911 calls and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person is being treated at a local hospital. The alleged shooter fled the scene before the arrival of police. Police say the incident began as a physical altercation between several patrons at a business, and that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the Bangor Police Department.

