© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Governor Janet Mills defends abortion rights at Portland City Hall rally Friday night

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published June 25, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT
Governor Mills at Abortion Rights Rally.jpg
Governor Janet Mills defends abortion rights at a rally at Portland City Hall Friday night.

Governor Janet Mills made a passionate defense of the right to choose an abortion Friday after the Supreme Court reversed Constitutional protections that were established by the Roe v. Wade case.

Mills spoke to more than a thousand protesters who marched through downtown Portland to the City Hall plaza. She recalled her upbringing in rural western Maine, where contraception and abortion were never even discussed. The nation has come a long way since then, she says - or had, until Friday.

Mills, a Democrat, faces a potentially tough re-election challenge from former Republican Governor Paul LePage this fall. She told the crowd to make no mistake: Roe v. Wade is on the ballot.

News
Fred Bever
fbever@mainepublic.org
See stories by Fred Bever