Governor Janet Mills defends abortion rights at Portland City Hall rally Friday night

Governor Janet Mills made a passionate defense of the right to choose an abortion Friday after the Supreme Court reversed Constitutional protections that were established by the Roe v. Wade case.

Mills spoke to more than a thousand protesters who marched through downtown Portland to the City Hall plaza. She recalled her upbringing in rural western Maine, where contraception and abortion were never even discussed. The nation has come a long way since then, she says - or had, until Friday.

Mills, a Democrat, faces a potentially tough re-election challenge from former Republican Governor Paul LePage this fall. She told the crowd to make no mistake: Roe v. Wade is on the ballot.