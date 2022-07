Olympia Sports is closing its stores in September. The chain was founded by Mainer Ed Manganello in 1975, who ran it for 47 years before selling it to lifestyle brand JackRabbit in 2019. CriticalPoint Capital, a private investment firm, acquired JackRabbit. Manganello, with two partners, opened the first store at the Maine Mall in South Portland, and expanded the chain to hundreds of stores. Liquidation sales are now underway.