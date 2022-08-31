Power has been partially restored to several units in Franklin Towers in Portland

Power has been partially restored to several units in an apartment building in Portland, providing relief to some of the 130 tenants on floors 7 through 16 who have been without electricity since Friday.

The executive director of the Portland Housing Authority, Cheryl Sessions, says electricians devised a work-around on the 15th floor of Franklin Towers.

"Which allows folks to have about three outlets with a low power load. They cannot still run their stoves, but they will have lights," Sessions says.

Sessions says electricians hope to restore partial electricity to all affected floors in the coming days. Water, plumbing, elevators, hallways, and alarm systems all have power in Franklin Towers, which serves older adults and people with disabilities. The Housing Authority set up cooling centers on the first floor and is offering three meals a day until full power can be restored, which could take a week due to supply chain issues for parts.