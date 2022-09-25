Multiple local and state agencies still searching for Freeport teen missing since Thursday afternoon

Multiple police departments, game wardens, and search and rescue volunteers continue to search for missing Freeport teen, Theo Ferrara.

The 14-year-old was last seen at 4:30 Thursday afternoon. At a press conference on Saturday, Freeport police chief Nathaniel Goodman urged people who live in the Flying Point Road area into Bunganuc Road in Brunswick to check their security cameras for possible clues about where Ferrara may have headed.

"We know this stuff is out there. We're seeing some of it," Goodman said. "And we know there probably exists some that we haven't uncovered yet. So we're really asking the public to reexamine their property, and if they have video or material that they think would be helpful, we'd ask them to reach out to us so we can send a detective over to talk to them."

Ferrara has brown hair and was wearing a white wind breaker, neon-colored shorts, flip flops and carrying a royal blue backpack.

Freeport Police ask that any information on the case be called in on the tip line: 207-725-5521, option 2, then option 6.