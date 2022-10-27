Missing Florida boy seen on video surveillance in Maine

A six-year-old boy from Florida who's been missing for two months has been spotted on video surveillance from a Walgreen's in Houlton

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Jorge "JoJo" Morales

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released the footage of JoJo Morales on social media this week.

The organization says JoJo's father, 45-year old Jorge Morales, failed to return the boy to his mother after a custodial visit in August.

Investigators believe the father and JoJo's grandmother, 68-year-old Liliam Morales, are hiding the boy in Maine or eastern Canada.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his safe return.

