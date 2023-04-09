Lost rabbit becomes wellness officer at California police department

The Yuba City, California Police Department has a new addition - a police rabbit. The department's Facebook page says Officer Ashley Carson found the lost rabbit in the middle of Percy Avenue during her overnight patrol. The rabbit was taken to the animal shelter but no one claimed him, so he was adopted by a police officer and named Percy. Percy resides at the police department during the day and is now a support animal for the officers, being promoted to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter.

