© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Lost rabbit becomes wellness officer at California police department

Maine Public
Published April 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
percy.jpg
Yuba City Police Department Facebook
/
Percy is the Yuba City Police Department's new Wellness Officer.

The Yuba City, California Police Department has a new addition - a police rabbit. The department's Facebook page says Officer Ashley Carson found the lost rabbit in the middle of Percy Avenue during her overnight patrol. The rabbit was taken to the animal shelter but no one claimed him, so he was adopted by a police officer and named Percy. Percy resides at the police department during the day and is now a support animal for the officers, being promoted to the rank of “wellness officer” just days before Easter.

News