Unity Environmental University said it has not yet ruled out housing asylum seekers on its campus, after a Unity town official earlier this week claimed the school was opposed to the proposal.

The Greater Portland Council of Governments last month sent a proposal to the state asking it to consider using the Unity campus as transitional housing for up to 600 asylum seekers.

During a Tuesday meeting, Unity selectman Tim Parker Jr. said the board had it in writing that the University had effectively nixed the idea.

Contrary to Parker's statement, university president Dr. Melik Peter Khoury said the school's stance hasn't changed since a June 30th statement released to reporters and town officials.

That earlier statement said that while the university remains "willing to help", there would need to be a "comprehensive plan between the institution, the town, the state, county agencies, and advocacy groups, as well as adequate funding," and that the university had not yet seen such a plan.

Portland is trying to find housing for more than 250 asylum seekers before a temporary emergency shelter at the Expo building closes next month.

Parker could not immediately be reached for comment.