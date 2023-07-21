© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
News

Unity college is considering leasing or selling its Waldo County campus

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published July 21, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT
Unity College
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public
Unity College

Administrators at Unity Environmental University are looking at leasing or selling the college's campus in Unity as school continues to grow its online and hybrid learning programs.

The Unity campus had been the school's home for decades, until leaders decided three years ago to transition away from a traditional residential model to one focused on hybrid and distance learning.

The school announced this week that enrollment had reached 7,500, including 1,000 new students this summer.

But as the school's online offerings have grown, President Melik Peter Khoury says only about 60 students remain on the Unity campus.

With such limited use, Khoury says the school is looking at alternative uses for the property, including potentially leasing or selling the property.

"That way, that beautiful campus can be more vibrant than it is now," Khoury said.

Khoury said the college is planning to collaborate with other groups and organizations to provide more in-person learning opportunities across the state.

"Partnering with those, and leasing space with them. Renting space with them. Partnering with them," Khoury said.

The school is now based on the campus of Pineland Farms in New Gloucester.

In recent months, groups in southern Maine have proposed a plan to use the Unity campus to potentially house asylum seekers. Khoury said that proposal is just one of many potential options that the school could consider for the campus's future.

He said the school has just retained a realtor, and is only beginning to have conversations about future plans for the property.

