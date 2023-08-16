© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Ferry runs aground off Vinalhaven Wednesday morning

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 16, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT

The ferry that runs between Rockland and Vinalhaven ran aground Wednesday morning.

The Maine Department of Transportation says the Captain Richard Spear ferry hit ledge shortly after 10:30 a.m. when it was pulling away from Vinalhaven.

The DOT says the ferry returned to Vinalhaven to unload, and none of the 65 passengers or five crew members were injured.

Officials say there doesn't appear to be significant damage to the hull, but the Coast Guard is investigating.

A different ferry will be used for the route on Thursday.

