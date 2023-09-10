New graduate program at UMaine to offer training on ecosystem science amid rapid ocean change

A new 5-year training program at the University of Maine will offer a program for master’s and doctoral students that focuses on ecosystem science amid rapid ocean change.

The students will learn about different disciplines that they can take into coastal communities throughout the Gulf of Maine to tackle complex climate problems.

Joshua Stoll, Associate Professor of Marine Policy at UMaine, will lead the training.

"You might be co-advised by an anthropologist and computer scientist. The idea is, by bringing together disciplines there's a way to understand marine ecosystems in different ways," Stoll said.

Stoll says the goal is to support coastal communities that are dependent on fishing and other natural resources as they adapt to climate change. Partners include the Department of Natural Resources for the Penobscot Nation and the Sipayik Environmental Department.

Students in the fields of marine ecology, oceanography, genomics, computational and social sciences are encouraged to apply to get into the training program that will begin at UMaine next fall.

The training program for 45 students is being funded by a three million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation.

Visit this UMaine website for more information.