Christmas Tree farms opened this weekend for residents searching for the perfect tree

After Thanksgiving many residents get their Christmas Tree right away to kick off the holiday season.

Ryan Liberty, President of the Maine Christmas Tree Association, says some farms sell out of trees this weekend, so he urges buyers not to wait until the last minute to find the perfect tree.

"If you've been going to that farm that closes because he sells out of product, make that second call or that third call. There are plenty of farms that have trees, you just have to do a little digging," Liberty said.

Liberty says the rainy summer season left some tree farmers with wet fields that caused some disease and tree mortality, but he says there is still plenty of inventory.