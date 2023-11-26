© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Christmas Tree farms opened this weekend for residents searching for the perfect tree

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 26, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST
Ryan Liberty and his wife Colleen opened Crooked Brook Farm this year after tending to their Christmas trees for eight years.
Ryan Liberty
Ryan Liberty and his wife Colleen opened Crooked Brook Farm this year after tending to their Christmas trees for eight years.

After Thanksgiving many residents get their Christmas Tree right away to kick off the holiday season.

Ryan Liberty, President of the Maine Christmas Tree Association, says some farms sell out of trees this weekend, so he urges buyers not to wait until the last minute to find the perfect tree.

"If you've been going to that farm that closes because he sells out of product, make that second call or that third call. There are plenty of farms that have trees, you just have to do a little digging," Liberty said.

Liberty says the rainy summer season left some tree farmers with wet fields that caused some disease and tree mortality, but he says there is still plenty of inventory.
News
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet