Woodland Pulp union workers accept contract offer

Union workers at the Woodland Pulp mill in Baileyville have voted to accept an offer from the company, ending a strike that began October 14.

The contract gives skilled mechanics the option to stay in the core trades and not move into a tiered job classification system in which the company could assign them a new role.

Danny Loudermilk of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 4, says that issue was the sticking point.

"This wasn't about money. This was about protecting the core trades and giving mechanics an option," Loudermilk said. "We were successful in giving them an option to stay in the core trades or to move on."

Loudermilk says core tradespersons will get a 10 percent raise over three years. Mechanics going into the tiered job system get an 11 point 6 percent raise now.

The contract also includes new provisions for vacation, sick leave, and a $750 ratification bonus. Loudermilk says about 78 to 80 union members are represented in the contract.

Company representatives were not available for comment.

