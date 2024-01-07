Winter storm blankets southern Maine with up to a foot of snow

Travel will be difficult for much of the day Sunday as Maine's first snowstorm of 2024 blows through the state.

York and Cumberland County could see a total of 10 to 12 inches of snow, the north and mountains will get three to five inches. Aroostook County got no snow and some places had sunshine on Sunday.

National Weather Service Forecaster Derek Schroeter says snow in southern Maine will accumulate quickly.

"So when you get snowfall rates of one inch per hour, that makes it difficult to keep roads clear. So travel will be difficult Sunday," he said.

Weather forecasters are also watching a strong storm that will be coming in Wednesday that could bring heavy rain and strong winds.

