Maine state-instructed assault rifle maintenance class cancelled after complaints

Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has cancelled an instructional class on maintenance and cleaning for AR-style rifles.

The department opened signups for the class last Thursday, but promptly shut it down after receiving numerous complaints that it was in poor taste in the aftermath of the Lewiston mass shootings.

"Bringing controversy to their program I think is a little unfair," said David Trahan is the executive director for the Sportsman's Alliance of Maine (SAM) which allows the IFW to use their conference space for the classes. "[The IFW instructors] are the ones that are providing the education that make hunting, recreational shooting and other activities safer. So I'm hoping that this really just moves on."

The class was on the proper cleaning and care for AR-style rifles. Participants were invited to bring their own firearms to the class and were forbidden from bringing any ammunition. Trahan says his group does not help with the class beyond providing the space but believes the controversy is unfounded.

"You have a benign, very successful education program that I think is getting a little maligned here," said Trahan. "It's not controversial. They were just trying to provide education for all firearm owners. And this [class] is just a small part of that."

A spokesperson for Inland Fisheries and Wildlife declined comment.