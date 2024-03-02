Somerset County Sheriff arrests three people in connection with cannabis operation in Skowhegan

The Somerset County Sheriffs Office arrested three New York City residents and charged them with cultivating and trafficking scheduled drugs after the search of a Skowhegan home on Friday revealed a large cannabis growing operation.

Ying Xia Liao, 54, Xi Qiang Zhao, 56, and Yao Bin Cheng, 41, are being held at the Somerset County Jail. Bail for each was set at ten thousand dollars. They will appear in Somerset County District Court on Monday.

The bust is the latest in a string of illegal cannabis growing operations investigated in Maine.

