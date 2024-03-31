J-1 Visa Waivers will now be offered to foreign born specialists who got their medical training in the U.S., even if they have not returned home for two years. The Northern Border Regional Commission is expanding its J-1 Visa Waiver program for doctors by lifting the requirement, in order to encourage more specialists to work in underserved areas in Maine.

It started issuing J-1 Visa Waivers to foreign born primary care physicians in December. Chris Saunders is the Federal Co-Chair of the Commission.

"After working with state rural health offices and getting a handle on the demand for primary care physicians, we're seeing that the real demand in medical institutions is for specialty care. So we have expanded what types of medicine people could be practicing and, therefore, be eligible for the program," Saunders said.

Maine does have a J-1 Visa Waiver program for physicians, but Saunders said that it offers only 30 slots and fills up quickly.

He said physicians can apply for their specialty position at host health institutions and if they are chosen to work there they can apply for the J-1 Visa Waiver.

Applications for waiver requests will start April 1.