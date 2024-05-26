Biddeford landlord sentenced to life in prison for murdering teenage tenants dies in prison

The Biddeford landlord sentenced to life in prison for murdering his teenage tenants has died at the Mountain View Correctional Facility, according to the Department of Corrections.

James Earl Pak, 86, passed away Friday morning. His death was attended by medical personnel.

In 2016 Pak began serving a life sentence for two counts of murder and one count of aggravated attempted murder in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Derrick Thompson and 18-year-old Alivia Welch. Thompson's mother Sue Johnson was seriously wounded in the attack.

Prosecutors said Pak was angry about rent, parking and snow in December of 2012, and he barged into his tenants' apartment and shot three of them.

