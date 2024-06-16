Pride Portland Parade attended by thousands Saturday

Pride Portland stepped out in style Saturday to celebrate Pride Month..

The Pride Parade started at 1:30 p.m. at Monument Square, continued down Congress Street to High Street to Park Avenue, and then to Deering Oaks Park for the festival.

The festival and parade were organized by Pride Portland!, a nonprofit formed "to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ movement, to raise awareness of the community’s ongoing struggles, and to foster an environment of inclusivity, accessibility, and solidarity."

There are also many other pride events planned across the state this month.

