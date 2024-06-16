Pride Portland Parade attended by thousands Saturday
1 of 8 — p5.jpg
Pride Portland Parade on Congress Street Saturday.
Carol Bousquet
2 of 8 — p2.jpg
Queer youth group Out Maine marched.
Carol Bousquet
3 of 8 — p1.jpg
Revelers included bikers.
Carol Bousquet
4 of 8 — p4.jpg
Lewiston Strong supporters at the parade.
Carol Bousquet
5 of 8 — p6.jpg
A float in the Pride Portland Parade.
Carol Bousquet
6 of 8 — p7.jpg
Also marching were Equality Maine and Chickadeeds.
Carol Bousquet
7 of 8 — p10.jpg
More Pride Portland revelers.
Carol Bousquet
8 of 8 — p9.jpg
Trans supporters at the parade.
Carol Bousquet
Pride Portland stepped out in style Saturday to celebrate Pride Month..
The Pride Parade started at 1:30 p.m. at Monument Square, continued down Congress Street to High Street to Park Avenue, and then to Deering Oaks Park for the festival.
The festival and parade were organized by Pride Portland!, a nonprofit formed "to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ movement, to raise awareness of the community’s ongoing struggles, and to foster an environment of inclusivity, accessibility, and solidarity."
There are also many other pride events planned across the state this month.