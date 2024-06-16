© 2024 Maine Public
Pride Portland Parade attended by thousands Saturday

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published June 16, 2024 at 10:57 AM EDT
Pride Portland Parade on Congress Street Saturday.
1 of 8  — p5.jpg
Pride Portland Parade on Congress Street Saturday.
Carol Bousquet
Queer youth group Out Maine marched.
2 of 8  — p2.jpg
Queer youth group Out Maine marched.
Carol Bousquet
Revelers included bikers.
3 of 8  — p1.jpg
Revelers included bikers.
Carol Bousquet
Lewiston Strong supporters at the parade.
4 of 8  — p4.jpg
Lewiston Strong supporters at the parade.
Carol Bousquet
A float in the Pride Portland Parade.
5 of 8  — p6.jpg
A float in the Pride Portland Parade.
Carol Bousquet
Equality Maine was joined by Chickadeeds.
6 of 8  — p7.jpg
Also marching were Equality Maine and Chickadeeds.
Carol Bousquet
More Pride Portland revelers.
7 of 8  — p10.jpg
More Pride Portland revelers.
Carol Bousquet
Trans supporters at the parade.
8 of 8  — p9.jpg
Trans supporters at the parade.
Carol Bousquet

Pride Portland stepped out in style Saturday to celebrate Pride Month..

The Pride Parade started at 1:30 p.m. at Monument Square, continued down Congress Street to High Street to Park Avenue, and then to Deering Oaks Park for the festival.

The festival and parade were organized by Pride Portland!, a nonprofit formed "to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ movement, to raise awareness of the community’s ongoing struggles, and to foster an environment of inclusivity, accessibility, and solidarity."

There are also many other pride events planned across the state this month.
