Maine Child Action Network and DHHS launch family well being campaign
The Maine Child Welfare Action Network and the state Department of Health and Human Services have launched a new campaign to support parents and caregivers.
A new website called Be There for Me connects parents to resources to assist with basic necessities, including finding housing, child care, transportation, and dealing with stress.
The Be There for Me campaign is part of a child safety and well-being plan created by the network and the Department.