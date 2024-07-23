© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine Child Action Network and DHHS launch family well being campaign

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 23, 2024 at 1:27 PM EDT

The Maine Child Welfare Action Network and the state Department of Health and Human Services have launched a new campaign to support parents and caregivers.

A new website called Be There for Me connects parents to resources to assist with basic necessities, including finding housing, child care, transportation, and dealing with stress.

The Be There for Me campaign is part of a child safety and well-being plan created by the network and the Department.
Tags
News DHHS
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight