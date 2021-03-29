-
Maine's Department of Health and Human Services is offering temporary incentive payments to health care providers who treat children enrolled in…
The Department of Health and Human Services says low-income Mainers will see a boost in food benefits and quicker access to the general assistance program…
It has been two years since the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, but the state still has too few caseworkers to keep pace with the volume of child…
The Maine Department Of Health And Human Services says it is reopening an office in the Calais area.The department announced Thursday that it has signed a…
State legislative leaders have approved legislation creating a special commission to propose reforms of Maine’s child protective system.State Senator Bill…
State officials told members of the legislature's Government Oversight Committee Friday that improvements to the child protective system are underway. The…
The state of Maine fails to provide adequate access and quality in its Children's Behavioral Health Services, according to a new report commissioned by…
A judge has found that the acting director of Maine's Department of Health and Human Services should not be held in contempt after a man in state care for…
Gov. Paul LePage has signed into law changes to child welfare legislation, which lawmakers approved last month in special session. The measures include…
The LePage administration is relaxing certain requirements for child care providers who look after children in their own homes, while unilaterally…